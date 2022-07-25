Pentair (PNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pentair Trading Down 0.5 %

Pentair stock opened at $46.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.40.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pentair by 421.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 261,812 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $6,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

