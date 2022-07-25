Hess Midstream (HESM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hess Midstream by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.