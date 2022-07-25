Hess Midstream (HESM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Hess Midstream to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hess Midstream Stock Performance
Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream
Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hess Midstream by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess Midstream (HESM)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.