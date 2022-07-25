Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $436.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $415.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.75. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $550.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

