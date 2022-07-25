NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. NextGen Healthcare has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.95-$1.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.95-1.01 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextGen Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXGN stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.54 and a beta of 1.14.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $66,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,338 shares of company stock worth $867,755. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $362,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXGN. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

