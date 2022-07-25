NETGEAR (NTGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $19.85 on Monday. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $571.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $284,926. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,952,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after buying an additional 62,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 35,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

