Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.75.

Several research analysts have commented on PLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.91. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$31.05 and a 1 year high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$101.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

About Park Lawn

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.