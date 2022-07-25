Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $419.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $415.95.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $343.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.