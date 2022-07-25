easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 662.13 ($7.92).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.81) to GBX 490 ($5.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.56) price target on easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.56) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.67) price target on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.56) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 371.10 ($4.44) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 903.40 ($10.80). The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 527.54.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($11,893.64). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,232.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

