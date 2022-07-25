Analysts Set Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target at $28.75

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Check stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Frederick Sutherland acquired 43,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $658,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 312,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,099.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 81,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

