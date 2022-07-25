ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $971.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,145,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

