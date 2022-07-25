Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 559.63

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.63 ($6.69).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BME shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.89) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.74) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.50) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($6.93) to GBX 577 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BME opened at GBX 416.30 ($4.98) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 344.26 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 997.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 496.43.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

About B&M European Value Retail

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.