Scotiabank Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$47.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$47.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.47.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.