BTIG Research Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $87.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

NYSE:YETI opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. YETI has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in YETI by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

