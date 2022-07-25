Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $48.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.18.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

