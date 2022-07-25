Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Lowered to $477.00 at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $487.00 to $477.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.18.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $293.93 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.90.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.