Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after acquiring an additional 548,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 245,905 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

