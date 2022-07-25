HC Wainwright Lowers Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Price Target to $2.25

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

VGZ stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.40. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

