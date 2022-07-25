UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $570.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $578.95.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $521.41 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.