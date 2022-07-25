Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.34.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SWN opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.