Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.7 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,226,000 after acquiring an additional 950,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,013,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $24,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

