KeyCorp Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $25.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

