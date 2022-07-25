Barclays Cuts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $17.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJRI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.52 million, a PE ratio of -104.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.