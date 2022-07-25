Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRK. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after buying an additional 1,084,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,186 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

