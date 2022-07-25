FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.54.
FIGS Stock Performance
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.45. FIGS has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FIGS by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
