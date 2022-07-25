FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.45. FIGS has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. FIGS’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FIGS by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,714,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

