Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

