Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of PLTR opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,561,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

