Royal Bank of Canada Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $62.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NEWR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $62.28 on Thursday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $96,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,426,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 40.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,539,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,326,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

