Barclays Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $238.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $280.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTB opened at $168.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.12.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

