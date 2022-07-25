Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.