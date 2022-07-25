Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $377.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $430,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

