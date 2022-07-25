Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.67.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
JACK opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $111.60.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.29%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 970 shares of company stock worth $60,126. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after buying an additional 547,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $47,866,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
