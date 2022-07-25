Credit Suisse Group Trims Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Target Price to $30.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE CLF opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

