Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after buying an additional 14,587,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.