Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.29.

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $200.85 on Thursday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.10.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

