Citigroup Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $84.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.59 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

