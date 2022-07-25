Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Nomura currently has $12.40 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

