The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $52.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.22.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. Kroger has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

