Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Crocs Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,777,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

