iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.
IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 152,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,507,755.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,242,573 shares in the company, valued at $251,045,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 152,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,507,755.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,242,573 shares in the company, valued at $251,045,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Rasulo bought 40,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,221,422 shares of company stock valued at $44,962,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
IHRT stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $843.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.26 million. iHeartMedia had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.40%. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
