iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 152,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,507,755.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,242,573 shares in the company, valued at $251,045,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 152,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,507,755.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,242,573 shares in the company, valued at $251,045,177.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Rasulo bought 40,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,221,422 shares of company stock valued at $44,962,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.91. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $843.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.26 million. iHeartMedia had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.40%. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.