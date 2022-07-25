TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, May 13th.
TerrAscend Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.
TerrAscend Company Profile
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TerrAscend (TRSSF)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.