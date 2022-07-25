Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 106 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DNB Markets downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 106 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $523.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a net margin of 31.35%. Analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.