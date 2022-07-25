American Water Works (AWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect American Water Works to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. American Water Works has set its FY22 guidance at $4.39 to $4.49 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $148.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.78.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

