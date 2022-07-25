Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security has set its FY22 guidance at $6.40-6.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,828,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,425,000 after buying an additional 250,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 299,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,628,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 922,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,507,000 after buying an additional 271,880 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

