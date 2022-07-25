CTS (CTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. CTS has set its FY22 guidance at $2.20-2.45 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect CTS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CTS

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.53%.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in CTS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CTS by 65.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CTS by 26.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

