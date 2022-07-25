Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $69.64

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

KRC stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 134.19%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,193,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,470,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

