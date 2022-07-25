ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives C$55.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATA. National Bankshares reduced their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Laurentian reduced their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark cut their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.62. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.60 and a 12 month high of C$53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$603.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$593.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.591967 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.