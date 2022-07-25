HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

HEXO Stock Performance

TSE:HEXO opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

