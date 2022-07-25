Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.35.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

