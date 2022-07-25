Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.62 and its 200-day moving average is $210.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

