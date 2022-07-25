Veritex (VBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veritex Stock Down 1.2 %

Veritex stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Veritex by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,401,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

